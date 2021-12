Florida Advances Process To End Qualified Immunity For Police

December 29, 2021 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

And this is exactly how it should be! Just because men join a police department corporation does not protect them if they act criminally nor negligently. Now, bill have been filed in both the House and Senate in Florida to end qualified immunity for cops. Police Department Shamelessly Lists “Qualified Immunity” As A “Unique Benefit” …



Read More...