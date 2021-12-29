Fugitive bodybuilder 'shot his parents on Christmas Day at their Long Island mansion during custody dispute over his one-year-old – in front of the child and baby mama': He's cuffed and extradited to New York after after fleeing to New Jersey

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Long Island bodybuilder Dino Tomassetti Jr., accused of shooting his parents on Christmas day, allegedly fired on the couple during a custody dispute over his one-year-old baby, Nassau County police said Wednesday. Tomassetti Jr., 29, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on two counts of attempted murder. He was placed back in custody directly after the hearing on Long Island and no bail has been set. The argument over the child reportedly escalated at about 10 a.m. on December 25. The hulking trainer allegedly tried to leave the family's 8,751 square-foot Hewlett Harbor mansion with the child, but his parents tried to...



