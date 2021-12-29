Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 10 Unsupervised Minutes With Hillary Clinton

December 29, 2021

NEW YORK, NY—After a jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five counts in her sex trafficking trial, Maxwell's sentence was quickly handed down: ten minutes unsupervised in a room with Hillary Clinton. "Considering the gross immorality of your crimes, the court sees fitting to put you in a room with Hillary Clinton, turn off the cameras, tell the prison guards to take a short, ten-minute break, and, you know, see how it goes for ya," the judge said. He banged his gavel. "May God have mercy on your soul." Maxwell, who had been stoic in court up to this point,...



