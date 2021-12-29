How the Biden administration could end vaccine hesitancy in just 4 hours (if they wanted to)

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Vaccine hesitancy is a big problem in America and it is getting worse with all the vaccine related deaths. But there is a simple way to eliminate the problem.Steve Kirsch22 hr ago Debate us.I’ve asked the FDA yet again. They (again) ignored the offer as I fully expected. Hiding the truth is essential.ransomnote: Here's the lede to the article Kirsch links to inviting debate:



Read More...