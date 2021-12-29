ICE denies it organized charter flights to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Questions arose Monday about which government agency organized charter flights filled with minors that landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport four times this month. Jim Gallagher, president of Aviation Technologies Inc., the airport’s fixed-base operator, said Sunday the flights were listed as “ICE flights” by private charter companies. “ICE” stands for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. However, ICE spokeswoman Mary Houtmann said Monday the agency did not organize flights that landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 11, 17 and 25. “These are not our flights,” Houtmann wrote in an email. The flights might have been organized by the Department of...



Read More...