January 6 panel stands down on request for some Trump documents after pushback from Biden administration

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

(CNN)The House select committee investigating January 6 has stood down on its requests for some documents from the Trump White House, after the Biden administration convinced the panel to scale back its pursuits. As a result, the committee won't be getting hundreds of pages of National Security Council records. But the documents may not have been all that helpful, anyway. The revelation comes in a new round of letters about the status of Trump-era documents held by the National Archives. It's the first time the Biden administration appears to have pushed back significantly against the House select committee....



Read More...