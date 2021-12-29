Man’s body found in suitcase, roommate charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead, stuffed in a suitcase earlier this month and now his roommate is charged with his murder. Police said the body of Bruce Jeffries, 63, was found in a suitcase that had been left behind a dumpster in Memphis on Dec. 12, WHBQ reported. Police said Jeffries died of blunt force trauma to the head. A witness told the authorities that he saw a person dragging a suitcase in an alley the morning of Dec. 12. The witness said the man tried to lift the suitcase to throw it in the dumpster but...



