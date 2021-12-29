The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out Kwanzaa: 'It's a fake religion'

December 29, 2021   |   FROM:
"The controversial Republican made her disdain for the celebration evident after the College Republicans, an organization representative of Republicans on college and university campuses, wished its followers on Twitter a happy Kwanzaa. "Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza!" the group posted. Greene called out the post as "pandering." "Stop," she replied in a tweet. "It's a fake religion created by a psychopath. You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS." ..."


