Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out Kwanzaa: 'It's a fake religion'

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"The controversial Republican made her disdain for the celebration evident after the College Republicans, an organization representative of Republicans on college and university campuses, wished its followers on Twitter a happy Kwanzaa. "Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza!" the group posted. Greene called out the post as "pandering." "Stop," she replied in a tweet. "It's a fake religion created by a psychopath. You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS." ..."



