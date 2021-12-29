Next GOP Majority Should End DC Home Rule

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

If Republicans win the House back in 2022, they should end the Home Rule charade. The only way is for Congress to strip the Mayor and City Council of their abused authority. Stripping the city council and Mayor Bowser’s authority is well within congressional rights. The Constitution plainly states the power to govern D.C is Congress’s, and the District’s charter makes plain that Home Rule is a privilege.



Read More...