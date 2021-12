Oh No! Biden Checks His To-Do List And Realizes He Totally Forgot To Shut Down The Virus

December 29, 2021 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to sources, Biden is just kicking himself after looking at his to-do list for 2021 and realizing he forgot to shut down the virus.

