Oregon hospital reports outbreak of rare, fungal superbug

December 29, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

An Oregon hospital is reporting an outbreak of a superbug fungus that has hospitalized three people in the state, health officials said. Oregon on Tuesday confirmed three cases of Candida auris at a hospital in Salem, the state capital. The first case was detected on Dec. 11, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The second case was confirmed on Dec. 23 and the third Dec. 27. Federal, state and local health officials are investigating the outbreak. C. auris is a type of yeast fungus that is difficult to detect and is heavily resistant to drugs, making treatment of infected patients...



