Poll: 9 Out Of 10 Americans Support Tossing Dr. Fauci In A Volcano

December 29, 2021 | FROM: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—According to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, Americans' attitudes toward Dr. Fauci are changing. In a sample of 50,000 respondents, 5% of Americans believe Fauci to be a hero of science, 3% see him as an essential voice for COVID preparedness, and 90% support loading him into a medieval-style catapult and tossing him into an active volcano.

