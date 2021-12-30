A RUSSIAN SPACECRAFT IS STRANDED IN LOW EARTH ORBIT

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, launched its Angara A5 rocket as part of a demonstration on Monday, NASASpaceflight.com reports. The spacecraft was headed towards graveyard orbit, a region of space around Earth where satellites are typically directed to at the end of their operational life. Before the rocket could reach its final destination, though, its upper stage engine failed two seconds into its second burn. This left the rocket and its dummy payload stranded in very low Earth orbit. The rocket is actually so low that it’s now expected to go through an uncontrolled reentry, according to some experts. Jonathan...



