After Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Ended With a Cover-Up, the Feds Had One Final Loose Thread: Jeffrey Epstein’s Guards

December 30, 2021 | FROM: LIBERTY DAILY

The cover-up of globalist elites and their pedophilic escapades with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is officially over. Most believed the cover-up culminated with the sealing of court documents in Maxwell’s trial, effectively eliminating any chance that the real culprits in this criminal debacle would be brought to justice. But there was one, final piece to the Epstein puzzle that had to be handled.

Today, that piece was swept under the rug, as expected. The guards who were “asleep and surfing the internet” when Epstein was murdered (or, as corporate media puts it, “committed suicide”) had their charges dismissed. According to Reuters:

U.S. prosecutors decided to end their criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss claims against Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, after both complied with the six-month deferred prosecution agreements they agreed to in May. Epstein was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, in what New York City’s medical examiner called a suicide. Noel and Thomas were accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet that night rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes. Both admitted to having “willfully and knowingly” falsified records to make it seem they were monitoring Epstein properly. Their deferred prosecution agreements required that they each perform 100 hours of community service and cooperate with a federal probe arising from Epstein’s death. William Barr, the U.S. attorney general at the time, had been angered that such a high-profile inmate was able to kill himself while in federal custody. Epstein had been on suicide watch the month before died.

Perhaps a future generation will get to learn the truth, but today’s elites like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew can rest easy knowing the young girls they raped will never see justice in their lifetimes. Oh, and Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

