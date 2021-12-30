Ben & Jerry’s Anuradha Mittal voted ‘Antisemite of the Year’

Anuradha Mittal, the head of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors and vice president of Ben & Jerry’s Foundation Inc., won this year’s Antisemite of the Year competition, a project of the watchdog StopAntisemitism. “There must be consequences for those who spew hatred and bigotry against the Jewish people and nation,” said StopAntisemitism founder and Executive Director Liora Rez. “Being a finalist in this annual competition is one of those consequences.” Mittal spearheaded Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream to Jews living in various parts of Israel, a decision that StopAntisemitism said was “clearly not made...



