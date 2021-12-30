Biden has overseen 400,000 COVID deaths

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

At the Oct. 22, 2020, debate against then-President Donald Trump, Joe Biden said anyone who is responsible for 220,000 deaths from COVID should not be president. Now, here it is December 2021 and these 220,000 deaths have increased to 813,000. By my calculations, Joe Biden is now responsible for 417,000 deaths — more than the 396,000 who died while Trump was president. By his own thought process, Biden should have resigned several months ago, especially since he told us he was going to fix this.



