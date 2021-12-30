Biden signs $137 million deal with German pharmaceutical company for COVID test strip factory that will take THREE YEARS to build and will start producing 83.3 million tests a month in late 2024 at the earliest

Biden administration struck a deal a German company to build a factory in Wisconsin to increase production of COVID-19 testing kits MilliporeSigma's new factory will pump out 83.3 million tests per month – but the facility won't be operational for another three years 'Construction is expected to begin the second half of 2022 and initial planning and preparatory work is already underway,' a MilliporeSigma spokesperson said They told DailyMail.com: 'We estimate that the facility will be capable of providing lateral flow membranes in the latter part of 2024' Fuels speculation the administration thinks testing will still be needed in 2025...



