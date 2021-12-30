Boxer: Biden Is Delivering for the American People After He Inherited a ‘Mess’ from Trump

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden was delivering even though he inherited a “mess” from former President Donald Trump. When asked how Biden should combat falling poll numbers, Boxer said, “I think the answer is pretty straightforward with Joe Biden, just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and deliver for the American people.”



