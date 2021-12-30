CDC Director: New COVID-19 Rule Based on What Agency ‘Thought People Would Be Able to Tolerate’

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky explained that the recent decision to shorten the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases was based on what the federal government “thought people would be able to tolerate.” The latest CDC guidelines were released this week, shortening the 10-day isolation period to five days for individuals who are asymptomatic. Walenksy said the move “really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate,” according to her interview with CNN on Wednesday. “We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic,”...



Read More...