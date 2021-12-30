Church Leaders Misplace the Blame for Christian Persecution in the Middle East

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Christendom is in dire straits. Historian Tom Holland predicts the unthinkable – a Middle East without any Christian communities. Fr. Francesco Patton, a Catholic leader, Custos of the Holy Land and guardian of Christian holy places in Israel, seemed to be predicting the same thing in his article in a recent UK Daily Telegraph article, where he writes “Our presence is precarious and our future at risk.” He adds that the lives of Christians have been made “unbearable by radical local groups with extremist ideologies.” Jerusalem clerics and patriarchs piled on their own concern about radical groups trying to purge...



