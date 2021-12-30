Colorado wildfires send residents scrambling for cover, force two towns to evacuate

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Wind gusts have been reported higher than 100 mphColorado wildfires have forced citizens in two cities to evacuate and has produced harrowing videos on social media of residents fleeing the flames.The city of Louisville, which has a population of 21,000, was evacuated after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave.Superior is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver. Louisville is just 4 miles (6 kilometers) northeast of Superior.A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of fire.The blaze northwest of Superior was one of several fires that started in the area...



Read More...