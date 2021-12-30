Democrats' selective hearing on law and order issues puts everyone at risk

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Amid the latest hand-waving around vaccines and variants, we can't lose sight of the tragedies still playing out in our cities. Following their push to defund the police, silence and amnesia have gripped Democrats in the weeks following the Nov. 21 tragedy, when a man intentionally drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade. As families and communities came together to celebrate this sacred holiday, this career criminal senselessly released on low bail caused six deaths and no fewer than 62 injuries. Easily outraged Democrats have devoted little attention to this intentional attack, as well as the ongoing violence still...



Read More...