EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP DESTROYS VACCINE MANDATES IN UPCOMING INTERVIEW WITH RSBN [TONIGHT LIVE THREAD]

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Donald Trump ripped the idea of domestic vaccine mandates for air travel in RSBN’s upcoming “Year in Review Show.” The interview, which will air at 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, provides a rare peek into President Trump’s thoughts on the tyrannical medical mandates being imposed by Joe Biden and his administration. Trump pointed out that vaccine mandates were “one of the primary reasons that our economy’s doing so horribly, you can’t get job…you can’t get anybody to work.”



Read More...