Fauci Admits 'Follow The Science' Is Now 'Follow The Political Science' After CDC Rule Changes

Instead of simply admitting "Omicron is a game-changer which may end the Pandemic faster than any vaccine," health officials worldwide have been quietly rolling back Covid policies just enough to keep people vigilant (still get boosted!) - while seemingly encouraging its rapid spread.

To be clear, after two years of 'triple masking', social distancing, and shunning unvaxxed family members, we're now officially at 'get on with your life after five days even if you've got symptoms':

NEW - CDC quietly revised their guidance: Exit after 5-day isolation not only when you are "asymptomatic," but also when your "symptoms are resolving."



h/t @CT_Bergstrom pic.twitter.com/wVQRyM555b — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 30, 2021

On Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that the latest COVID guidance was based on what the government perceived the public would 'tolerate' (and possibly because Delta CEO Ed Bastian sent you a scorching letter demanding a 5-day isolation?)

CNN's @kaitlancollins: "It sounds like this decision had just as much to do with business as it did the science."@CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky: "It really had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate." pic.twitter.com/Ek3X3S7Q9S — The Recount (@therecount) December 29, 2021

Which brings us to Thursday, when Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the CDC's revised guidance - and admitted it was about keeping society running (i.e. what anti-lockdown advocates have been screaming for two years when previous strains still only had a 1% mortality rate for most people).

"The reason is that now that we have such an overwhelming volume of cases coming in, many of which are without symptoms, there's the danger that this is going to have a really negative impact on our ability to really get society to function properly," Fauci told NewsNation's "Morning in America."

"The CDC made a decision to balance what's good for public health at the same time as keeping the society running," Fauci continued, noting that the CDC "thought it out well," even though the decision wasn't "100% risk-free."

As for people leaving isolation after five days who are asymptomatic (though CDC guidelines say you can frolick in public if your symptoms are 'resolving'): "Let them go out with a mask being careful so that they can fulfill their job in society to keep society going smoothly."

This after since the start of the pandemic he and other top health officials, and especially media pundits and an avalanche of "health experts", constantly shook their fingers at and scolded anyone daring to argue that things like "lockdowns" and Covid passports and closing in-person schooling and the emerging mental health crisis would in the end likely produce worse societal effects than the disease itself.

Indeed many in the public discourse have been canceled for making just such an argument based on cost-benefit analysis centered on the end goal of keeping "society functioning properly". And don't forget scenes like this from a mere short time ago...

The very dark lines on the test shown here indicate very high virus load



By definition:



To get this much virus protein to turn an Ag pos like this - REQUIRES bery active virus replication: Infectious!



This isn’t a PCR test detecting old RNA



This isn’t rare to see at >5 days https://t.co/c2ZWEfdXQk — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) December 30, 2021

As journalist Phil Kerpen astutely noted in August:

Follow the (political) science! — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 17, 2021

Perhaps more to the point:

The CDC pulled “6 feet” out of thin air only to arbitrarily halve it to 3 feet. Now they’re halving the quarantine time from 10 to 5 days in order to “keep society functioning.”



Follow the pseudoscience — Samuel Bravo (@bravojourno) December 28, 2021

JP Sears got it last June:

And for a trip down memory lane:

Michigan has already said it won't follow the CDC's new guidance. What happens when the blind rebel against the blind?