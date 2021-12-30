Fauci Moves Goalposts Again, Says Shutting Down the Country is Bad For People’s Health (VIDEO)

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

"Dr. Fauci moved the goalposts again as the CDC shifts policies to help Joe Biden and the Democrats going into 2022. The CDC suddenly updated its Covid guidelines and took into consideration the economic impact that long quarantine times and forced isolation has on society. A quick recap of the CDC’s sudden shift in the last 48 hours after Biden said “there is no federal solution to Covid”: The CDC was wrong about Omicron and they suddenly shifted their guidelines on quarantine times in just a matter of 24 hours. The CDC on Monday recommended shorter Covid isolation and quarantine...



