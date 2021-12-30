FDA Warns Rapid Antigen Tests Less Accurate For Omicron (But Don't Stop Testing)

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Health officials in the US are warning that at-home antigen COVID-19 tests may be less effective at detecting cases of the Omicron variant – the super infectious variant that’s currently swarming parts of the word – compared to other strains. On December 28, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement saying: “Early data suggest that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity.” In other words, if you are infected with the Omicron variant, some antigen tests may be more likely to provide a false negative result than if you had Delta. Until...



Read More...