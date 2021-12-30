Flap ensues as trans ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider hailed as ‘top female earner’

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider was born a man, but she’s being toasted as the highest-earning woman in the show’s history, much to the chagrin of those decrying the accolade as an example of stolen female glory. The transgender trivia whiz hit $706,800 in total earnings with her Friday win, prompting NBC News and NBC OUT to declare her the show’s “top female earner,” surpassing Larissa Kelly, who won $655,930 during her run in 2008-09. “Schneider buzzed her way to victory, becoming the highest-earning woman contestant,” said Entertainment Weekly. From People magazine: “Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider just became the show’s highest-earning...



Read More...