FROM PORT ROYAL AND TYBEE; Important Reconnoissances and Scouts on the Mainland of South Carolina; A NUMBER OF REBELS MADE PRISONERS (12/30/1861)

The steam transport Empire City, Capt. BAXTER, from Beaufort Dec. 24, and Port Royal Dec. 25, arrived at this port yesterday morning. The Empire City discharged her cargo at Beaufort' and is, without doubt, the largest vessel ever at that place. When coming out of Port Royal she came through the southeast channel, which has recently been buoyed out, and found not less than thirty feet water in any part. Nothing of special importance had transpired at Port Royal since the sailing of the Baltic. Large quantities of cotton had been gathered and stored in the Government warehouses. In one...



