How the SIBO Diet Can Help Reduce Bloating, Gas, and Diarrhea

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when too much bacteria, usually coliforms, grow in the small intestine. Coliform bacteria ferment carbohydrates, which often lead to symptoms like excess gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The idea behind the SIBO diet is to maintain gut health by eating foods that are less likely to ferment in the intestine and feed coliform bacteria. While SIBO is initially treated with antibiotics, "we think that the diet will prevent the bacteria from coming back," says Mark Pimentel, MD, director of the Medically Associated Science and Technology program and associate professor of gastroenterology at Cedars-Sinai...



