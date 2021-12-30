The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Irishman is arrested for breaking into Romanian Presidential Palace after 'mistaking it for his hotel' while drunk during night out in Bucharest

December 30, 2021   |   FROM:
An Irishman has been arrested for breaking into the Romanian Presidential Palace after 'mistaking it for his hotel' while drunk during a night out in Bucharest. The Irish citizen reached the third floor of the building in a breach that has ignited a review into the security of the People's House. .. He allegedly thought the Palace of the Parliament was his hotel after he returned from a night out in the Romanian capital.... When quizzed by police, he was unable to remember how he broke in. ...


