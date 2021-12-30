Joe Biden Warns Putin Again U.S. Will ‘Respond Decisively’ if Russia Invades Ukraine

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden again spoke with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, warning Russia not to further invade Ukraine. “President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement after the call.



