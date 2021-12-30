Lauren Boebert Highlights the Fallacy in Kamala Harris Seeking Popularity Advice from Hillary Clinton

December 30, 2021 | FROM: LIBERTY DAILY

There’s an inherent lack of logic among Democrat lawmakers that prompts them to make really bad decisions. Case-in-point: Kamala Harris thinking it was wise to ask Hillary Clinton for advice on improving her image.

For those who aren’t aware, Clinton was able to sustain a long career as one of the least-likable politicians in American history. She makes Howard Dean seem amicable while making Mitch McConnell seem interesting. Of course, Harris has her own unlikability issues. Between her cackle and her incessant poor decisions during interviews, she’s alienated herself from her party and her country.

It’s fitting that the two would get together now as Harris’ poll numbers continue to sink. According to Breitbart:

Kamala Harris has sought the counsel of twice-failed presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton on the best way to reverse diving approval ratings while at the same navigating the travails of public life, according to a report Thursday. The vice president has also concluded she would get better treatment in the media if she were white and male like all of her predecessors, telling her allies her current travails are manifestly unfair, according to the piece in the New York Times. For guidance she has sought out Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, and famously once complained about a “right wing conspiracy” against her. Harris “has turned to powerful confidantes, including Clinton, to help plot a path forward,” the Times reported. She hosted Clinton in her West Wing office in November, the paper further outlined.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert found it amusing that one unpopular politician would call on another to help rehabilitate her image.

Kamala Harris asking Hillary Clinton for advice on how to reverse the plummet of her approval ratings is like a hyena asking a lion how to be a vegan. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 30, 2021

“Kamala Harris asking Hillary Clinton for advice on how to reverse the plummet of her approval ratings is like a hyena asking a lion how to be a vegan.”

The only thing wrong with Boebert’s analogy is that in this case, Hillary Clinton would be the “lion.” It would have been more fitting to compare her to a snake.

The only thing wrong with Boebert's analogy is that in this case, Hillary Clinton would be the "lion." It would have been more fitting to compare her to a snake.



