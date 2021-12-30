Lin-Manuel Miranda and Benjamin Cardozo: “Pop Culture Prediction[] for 2022”
December 30, 2021 | FROM: REASON
From PJ Grisar at the Forward (formerly The Jewish Daily Forward, indeed formerly exclusively in Yiddish), one of twenty-two:
Lin-Manuel Miranda, who continues to be Yeshiva University's most high profile pitchman, announces a partnership with YU's theater club to launch a new musical about the life and times of Benjamin Cardozo. A sample lyric: "Everybody knows I'm the poet laureate of jurisprudence/Repping Common Law just like I'm reppin all the Juden/You know my reputation, my legal acumen/Appeal to me as Chief Judge, but you can call me Ben."
The post Lin-Manuel Miranda and Benjamin Cardozo: "Pop Culture Prediction[] for 2022" appeared first on Reason.com.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments