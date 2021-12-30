Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Dr. Ron Elfenbein called the pause in some antibody treatments the 'height of bureaucratic arrogance'.. A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time. The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response halted the allocation of those two antibody treatments last Thursday amid the rise of omicron, which...



