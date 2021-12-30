NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Unveils ‘Let’s Go Brandon’-Themed Car

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has landed a major sponsor, and it takes a direct shot at President Joe Biden. The Xfinity series driver became famous when fans chanted, “F**k Joe Biden,” but the person interviewing him pretended fans were saying, “Let’s Go Brandon.” The rest is history and the “LGB” saying has consumed America. Now, Brown, who recently said he couldn’t find any deals, reached a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency company LGBcoin. “The patriotic coin dubbed ‘America’s Coin’ aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream,” a Thursday release stated to fans.



