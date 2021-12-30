New York Times Editor Dies Of Heart Attack Hours After Posting Selfie Taking COVID Booster

December 30, 2021 | FROM: SONS OF LIBERTY

On Dec. 16, in Seoul, South Korea, Carlos Tejada received a Moderna mRNA/LNP “booster.” Later that night, he would die of a heart attack. Tejada was the deputy Asia editor of The New York Times, who helped shape coverage of the global Covid-19 crisis in 2021 that won a Pulitzer Prize, according to the NY Times. …



