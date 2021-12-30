Obit Watch: Harry Reid

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

“Leaving a trail of slime behind him-” Start over. “A repugnant, repulsive reptile-” Try again. “What can be said about him that hasn’t already been said about bubonic plague?” Strike that. Man, I’m really having trouble staying on the high road for this Harry Reid obit. It’s pretty much the job of the Senate Majority Leader to be the Bad Cop and hated by the opposition, but there was just something repugnant and unpleasant about late Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who just died at age 82. Certainly Chuck Schumer is no improvement, but still… Democrats probably love him...



