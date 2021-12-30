Pandemic Among The Fully Vaccinated; Trump Takes Credit
December 30, 2021 | FROM: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYA new medical report out of the UK reveals that since August, 91% of Covid deaths have been among the “fully” vaccinated. The public are being repeatedly lied to by elected officials, unelected advisors, and the mainstream media, with all of them claiming that the world is currently experiencing a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. This could …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments