Plant Scientists Find Recipe for Anti-Cancer Compound in Herbs Like Thyme and Oregano

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Natalia Dudareva, Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry in Purdue’s College of Agriculture, stands in her laboratory. Dudareva led a team of researchers that mapped the biosynthetic pathway of an anti-cancer compound found in oregano and thyme, opening the door to potential pharmaceutical use. Credit: Purdue Agricultural Communications photo/Tom Campbell Thyme and oregano possess an anti-cancer compound that suppresses tumor development, but adding more to your tomato sauce isn’t enough to gain significant benefit. The key to unlocking the power of these plants is in amplifying the amount of the compound created or synthesizing the compound for drug development. Researchers at Purdue...



Read More...