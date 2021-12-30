Putin says Nord Stream 2 link ready to calm gas prices

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline would help to calm a surge in European gas prices and was ready to start exports now a second stretch of the pipeline has been filled. Nord Stream 2, completed in September but awaiting regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, faces resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe. "I'd like to congratulate Gazprom and your partners in Nord Stream 2 on the completion of work...



