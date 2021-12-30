Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests a ‘national divorce’ between red and blue states

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed calls for a “national divorce” between red and blue states, arguing that Americans who move to conservative states from California and New York should have a “cooling off” period before being allowed to vote. ...“All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”



