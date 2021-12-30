Roundup Time: 2021 Year in Review

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The Left’s viciousness, cruelty and bigotry was well displayed during 2021. Indeed, it was a year full of Progressive behavior that would have made George Orwell faint and Stalin proud. This writer has gone through all the Roundups for the year and curated those moments of particular mendouchious twatwafflery to remember. Because they really do hate you. January began with the fraudulent Biden inaugural theme of America United. Pedo Joe’s team couldn’t even keep up the pretense at the inauguration itself where the Ruling Class only allowed the Bushes, Clintons and Obamas to attend while Pelosi publicly brayed her intentions...



Read More...