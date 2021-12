Sarah Palin to Newsmax: I'd 'Love' to Return to Political Office

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 running mate to the late Sen. John McCain, told Newsmax she'd love to return to political office. When asked on Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance" if she would return to political office, Palin responded: "I would love to. I would never say never'"



Read More...