Scientists discover new part of the body … The newfound structure sits within the masseter, a key muscle for chewing.

December 30, 2021

The newly discovered muscle layer runs from the back of the cheekbone to the anterior muscular process of the lower jaw. (S= superficial layer, D= deep layer, C= coronoid layer) (Image credit: Jens. C. Türp, University of Basel / UZB) Scientists recently uncovered a part of the body that had never been described before: a deep layer of muscle in the masseter, which raises the lower jaw and is critical for chewing. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the masseter muscle as having two layers, one deep and one superficial. "However, a few historical texts mention the possible existence of a third...



