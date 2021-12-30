The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trying to Banish Christ at Christmastime

December 30, 2021   |   FROM:
For almost 30 years, a group called Wreaths Across America has honored America’s military dead by voluntarily placing wreaths at their graves. But just in time for Christmas this year, a secularist legal group raised a stink about this attempt to honor the memory of America’s fallen. And they’ve also (temporarily) shut down Bible verses on military dog-tags. They did this because of their false, but popular, misreading of the First Amendment. In an interview with Fox News(12/14/21) Mikey Weinstein, founder and president of the Military Religious Freedom foundation, said that placing the wreaths is “like carpet-bombing…That looks like it's...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x