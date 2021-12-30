U.S. hits record high with nearly 500,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day

December 30, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. reported nearly half a million new COVID infections in a single day, marking the largest daily total of any country during the pandemic. More than 486,000 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Fifteen states reported a record-high number of average daily infections: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington. Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., are also averaging more daily cases than ever. With COVID-19 cases rising so fast, fueled by the rapid spread of the...



Read More...