After Two Years, CDC Head Admits PCR Tests Produce False Positives

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

Yet the guidance for quarantining and CDC’s case numbers was based on them all this time CDC head Rochelle Walensky admitted Wednesday that the agency has rejigged its guidance, including cutting COVID isolation times in half, based on the fact that PCR tests are producing massive amounts of false positives.Noting that PCR tests for COVID can stay positive for up to 12 weeks after infection, Walensky stated “we would have people in isolation for a very long time if we were relying on PCRs.”Er yeah, that’s been happening for two years now.It’s a startling admission given that, as pointed out...



