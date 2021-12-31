Biden admin touts $137M deal for COVID test strip factory the company says it will take 3 years to build

"Once the factory is running in 2024 or 2025, another 85 million more tests can be produced each month The Biden administration has signed a $137 million contract with a pharmaceutical company for the purpose of building a factory for COVID-19 test strip materials, a White House official confirmed to FOX Business on Wednesday. But the new facility will not start churning out the materials for three years, according to the company. If the timeline is correct, the deal will not alleviate the administration's scramble to make more tests available in the near future amid a lack of supply for...



