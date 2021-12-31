Breakthrough infections, hospitalizations of vaccinated doesn't mean vaccines ineffective: experts

December 31, 2021 | FROM: FREE REPUBLIC

As fully-vaccinated individuals make up an increasing percentage of new infections and hospitalization rates, experts are responding to misconceptions about vaccine efficacy. According to data from a Dec. 23 update from Alberta Health, 80 per cent of new cases are among the fully vaccinated. "Just by sheer math the vast majority of our population is at least partially immunized and therefor you would expect that we would have a greater proportion of cases in those with vaccine," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.



Read More...