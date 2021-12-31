Brickbat: Out of Sight

December 31, 2021

The University of Hong Kong, a public university in Hong Kong, has removed the Pillar of Shame, a sculpture honoring the pro-democracy protesters killed in Tiananmen Square by Chinese officials in 1989. In a statement, university officials described the statue as "fragile" and said it was removed because of "potential safety issues."

